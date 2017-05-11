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All Photos/bath/walls : stone slab

Bathroom Stone Slab Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The bathrooms used Towada stone in a natural pale green colour to contrast with the black and beige tones, continuing the “organic” palette.
Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
Blue hues continue into the bathroom. The elegant, oversized sink is controlled via the black faucet handle carved into the stone wall.
In the main bath, Arto tile from Tempest Tileworks in turquoise was combined with Benjamin Moore paint in the color Boca Raton.
The skylight and floor-to-ceiling glass windows invite nature into the bathing area of the bathroom.
The upper portion of the walls were finished in waterproof tadelakt, which meets the marble slabs in a pleasing datum line carried around the entire room.
The bathroom layout was reconfigured for more privacy, and wrapped in honed beige marble.
Ceppo di Gre tiles from ABC Worldwide Stone give the master bath an elegant finish.
The master bathroom features terrazzo-tiled walls and joinery made from solid surface and solid timber. Bathroom fittings are from Gessi.
Exposed brick and bluestone in the second-level bathroom.
The main bathroom is clad in travertine and maintains the understated color palette found throughout the home.
The guest bath features onyx and marble finishes, along with a custom shower and sink.
The upper floor has a smaller footprint than the lower floor. This created an opportunity to remove the ceiling in the shower to let the owners bathe outdoors in privacy.
"A lot of the interiors included natural stone—completely unpolished and unsealed that we really wanted rough and exposed," says the firm. "Because the house is so minimal and clean, we wanted to create contrast within it. Unsealed travertine is so much more beautiful and natural than when it’s completely machined over."
The Zen-like bathrooms are cloaked in stone and wood.
A communal basin made from monolithic granite offcuts forms the centerpiece of the Manzoni bathroom. Copper pendants hang above.
The lower-level master bath matches horizontally oriented stone with wood cabinets and drawers made from on-site trees.
Abareda used traditional and local materials to update the interiors while respecting the building’s original character.
Massive stones have also been embedded into the guest bathroom.
The shower is enclosed in travertine and topped with a skylight.
Exquisite Bathrooms supplied the sanitary ware and chromeware.
The Allstone bathroom furniture collection designed by Joan Lao Design studio.
The marble continues into the shower, while a freestanding tub is set up to take in the view.
A Carrara marble counter and backsplash, concrete floors, a frameless mirror, and white cabinets keep the look seamless and consistent in the bathroom.
Miró Rivera Architects utilizes a palette of cool grays and white marble in Vista Residence's master bathroom to echo the home's exterior.
A deeper Jacuzzi soaking tub was installed.
A travertine-clad bathroom interior was inspired by spa retreats much-loved by the owners.
A look at the bright updated bathroom.
With dark gray tiles that mimic stone and atmospheric lighting, this cave-like space has a soothing feel while evoking elemental landscapes. The picture window provides scenic views of the garden, grassland, and the hills beyond while you relax in the spa bath.
A bathroom that looks out to the lagoon.
In the bathroom, skylights have been placed in the existing roofline to bring in more natural light. A glass partition and frameless mirror visually expand the space.
The spaces are engulfed in tuff and sections of plastered perimeter walls.
A clean-lined bathroom of stone and concrete.
In the master bath, on the third floor, Greenguard-certified slate covers the walls and floor. An existing window was transitioned into a doorway. “I thought that’d be weird, a door in the shower,” David recalls. “But Alysia said it would make that particular terrace all the more private if we have to get to it through our shower!”
Owners Bath