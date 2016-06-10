Stories

This Backyard Returns to the Wild
A landscape architect in San Francisco harnesses an underground water source to create a lush marshland in his own backyard.
Dwell
You Don't Have to Just Be at Your Desk When Working from Home
The late architect David Boone was always one to take his work home with him—he just kept it in the home’s office.
Dwell
Backyard Marsh in San Francisco
A landscape architect in San Francisco harnesses an underground water source to create a lush marshland in his own backyard.
w
William Bostwick
Monobloc Blues
The secret history of a plastic classic that doesn’t sit quite right.
w
William Bostwick
Undivided Intentions
The late architect David Boone was always one to take his work home with him—he just kept it in the home’s office.
w
William Bostwick