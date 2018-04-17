Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Subscribe
Sign In
Inspired Renovation: Tips, Tricks, and Resources for Upgrading Your Home
Like
Share
An 18th-Century Flat Undergoes a Modern Metamorphosis
Chef’s Choice: How a Pro Kits Out a Kitchen
Stories
Saul Bass: A Life in Film and Design
This is the first book to be published on one of the greatest American designers of the 20th Century, who was as famous for his work in film as for his corporate identity and...
Low-Cost, Balloon-Formed Housing Concept for Developing Countries
Not many architects can say that their father invented a new way of building. Nicoló Bini, however, is adapting his dad’s 1960s air-formed Binishell concept for a new generation.
Going Deutsch
In a German town known more for its medieval castle than its modern architecture, the JustK Haus is a prefab home fit for a family of six.
Back Storied
Without altering its turn-of-the-20th-century facade, architect Christopher Polly transformed the rear of this Newtown, Australia, home from bleak to bright.
This Luminous Australian Renovation Packs a Lot Into a 23-Foot-Wide Lot
A surprisingly modern addition transforms an 1880 bungalow in Adelaide, Australia, into a spacious and sensuous abode.
Green Is in the Details
Carver + Schicketanz Architects’ eco-friendly renovation earned this mid-century-modern home LEED Platinum certification and proved that when it comes to building sustainably,...
Ruché Sofa
On a walk through Ligne Roset’s factory near Lyon, France, we track the multitude of steps, hands, and hours required to craft this very refined couch.
The Restored Rudolph Schindler Project That Was Inspired by a Greek Village
A pair of intrepid Angelenos revive (and gently update) the Bubeshko Apartments in L.A.’s Silver Lake using a trove of archival documents from the building’s original owner.
A Pair of English Barns Hide Unabashedly Bold and Budget-Friendly Minimalist Interiors
Subverting the traditional, conservatively cozy British barn conversion, Carl Turner created a getaway in rural Norfolk for himself and his friends to visit, repose, and consider...
Braver’s New World
A revamp of this small suburban Massachusetts home doubled its size while giving the yard, the neighbors, and the planet a little breathing room.
Paint it Black
This family of cost-conscious Hamburgers (freshly back in Germany after years abroad) converted a kitschy turn-of-the-century villa into a high-design home.
The Barcelona Home Like No Other
Layer by layer, a crumbling 18th-century flat in the middle of Barcelona finds new life at the hands of architect Benedetta Tagliabue.
New McDonald
For Katie and Scott McDonald, moving into a Rhode Island family home meant recasting the previously renovated house as a sanctuary of peaceful, Japanese-inspired design.
Protect and Conserve
Driven by “an evangelical zeal to save things,” Adam Hills and Maria Speake artfully repurpose landfill-bound materials at their London architectural salvage and design business,...