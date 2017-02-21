Back Storied

When the Haines family approached architect Christopher Polly to renovate their home, they gave him an enviably open-ended directive: "See what you can come up with—we don’t want to restrict you." The only caveat: The home’s facade, which dates back to 1890 and whose renovation would have to meet stringent conservation requirements, had to remain the same. Polly’s solution was to graft an airy modern addition to the rear of the home. A louvered clerestory of low-e glazed windows naturally ventilates the new space; ample built-in storage completes the crisp, uncluttered interior. Pocket doors and finishes that extend outside seamlessly bridge the combined living-kitchen-dining area with the garden, and help achieve a spacious feel.



Material Pleasures

Floor: Polished concrete

Walls: Pine shiplap boards with Dulux paint in black; Laminex laminate finishes

Windows: Viridian ComfortPlus; Breezway Altair louvered windows

Lighting: Sonora pendant lamps by Oluce

Furniture: Grasshopper chair by Modernica; Stool 60 by Alvar Aalto for Artek