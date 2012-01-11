Going Deutsch


By Jane Szita
In a German town known more for its medieval castle than its modern architecture, the JustK Haus is a prefab home fit for a family of six.
The world owes Germany a Danke schön for its green standards, but the JustK house does zero-energy with unusual style. Amunt incorporated a geothermal heat exchanger and triple-glazed win­dows into the strict planning regulations, which dictated the pitched roof and narrow structure (the asymmetric profile accommodates a neighbor who asked that her view of nearby Hohentübingen castle be left intact). Built for Dominik Bless-Martenson, Katrin Martenson, and their four children, JustK (the name comes from its location on the Justinus-Kerner-Strasse) can be divided into two separate units, giving options as the family grows up and leaves the nest.

Even in a country known for its eco-friendly regulations, the JustK house stands out; its triple-glazed windows and geothermal heat exchanger make it as green as it is modern.