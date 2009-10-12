Home Tours
Back to Basics: Modern Goes Country
Cabin Fever: Five Rustic Retreats
Passive House, Aggressive Savings
Stories
Luyanda Mpahlwa
In Mitchell’s Plain township in Cape Town, South Africa, living conditions are harsh. The congested urban landscape pushes kids into the streets to play.
By
Rebecca L. Weber
-
4 years
ago
Bringing It All Back Home
Relying on local materials, local craftsmen, and the land her family has farmed for over two centuries, a New Yorker rediscovers her Midwestern roots.
Passive Acceptance
Virtually unknown in the United States, Passive Houses are starting to make a big impression with their small footprints.
Rick Prelinger Evaluates Modern Media Storage
Though the contents of every cassette, LP, and VHS tape you've ever owned can now fit inside a gadget the size of a tie clip, your plasma TV and subwoofer still need a resting...
Tallinn, Estonia
Since the fall of the USSR, Tallinn has managed to look unblinkingly to the future while still retaining vital elements of its past.
Farm Fresh
Nobody ever said farming was easy, but the rewards of a homegrown harvest are great.
Modern Wooden A-Frame Retreat in France
Like a little chapel on the prairie, architect Jean-Baptiste Barache’s simply elegant retreat in the tiny Normandy town of Auvillier is a modern play on centuries-old forms and...
First-Class Cabins
From the familiar log model to Swiss chalets and Swedish friggebods, cabins are the simplest of structures, made from local materials in forms that respond to climatic and...
Sunday Styles
Old World cathedrals, mosques, and synagogues still occupy the most hallowed ground of ecclesiastical architecture, but a rather unorthodox American sect can lay claim to the best...