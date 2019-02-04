Farm Fresh

Nobody ever said farming was easy, but the rewards of a homegrown harvest are great. On six acres of fertile land in the heart of rural Iowa, Geoff and Joanna Mouming mix modern home design with a traditional way of life.

Before there was a house at Yum Yum Farm, there was a pair of yellow lawn chairs, a fire pit, and an old, worn picnic table, all parked on a sloping hillside.