Located between Lake Wakatipu, Queenstown and ‘The Remarkables’ mountain

range, the Twin Peak house draws inspiration from its wider landscape. This house was awarded the

regional Winner and National Finalist of the 2019 ADNZ Architectural Design Awards.

"The client’s brief was to design a beautifully simple home which was, functional,

energy efficient and flooded with natural light. The house had to be positioned to

capture the stunning Jack’s Point views" says Daniel Friedrich of

DF Design - Sustainable Architecture, the Raglan based firm that designed it.