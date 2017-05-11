"Schist is a traditional material that dominates the region. It also has great thermal mass
properties, so it made sense to embed the fireplace into the schist feature
wall in the living area. As this wall is facing ‘The Remarkables’ mountain range, there had to be a
visual connection to the mountain peak behind it and the sky above. We
concluded that using a schist wall at the base of this window would further
enhance the sense of connection and create a space that is in tune with its wider
environment."