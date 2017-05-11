"Schist is a traditional material that dominates the region. It also has great thermal mass

properties, so it made sense to embed the fireplace into the schist feature

wall in the living area. As this wall is facing ‘The Remarkables’ mountain range, there had to be a

visual connection to the mountain peak behind it and the sky above. We

concluded that using a schist wall at the base of this window would further

enhance the sense of connection and create a space that is in tune with its wider

environment."