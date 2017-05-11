Quite high on the list of client’s objectives was a very high level of thermal
performance. Generally, the amount of largely sized openings would have had the
potential to cause significant heat losses. To counteract this, we introduced our
clients to a German window manufacturer who is a trusted supplier that has
provided a top-quality product for several of our other projects. This supplier
custom built triple glazed tilt and turn joinery that was also made from Larch for
an overall cohesive look.