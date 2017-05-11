Tribeca Loft

By Office of Architecture
Tribeca Loft
Too often "loft living" forces a compromise between bohemian charm and individual privacy. The informal plan, ample natural light, and uninterrupted views of an open loft are typically at odds with the modern family's desire for private space and distinct bedrooms. By deftly organizing and facilitating these seemingly discordant amenities, the Tribeca Loft has dramatically transformed one floor of a 19th century landmarked warehouse into a clever and casual new home for a young family.

After gutting the previous labyrinthine space and leaving only key structural elements, service zones were planned to create a reciprocal relationship between public and private spaces. The living room, den, and kitchen areas on the east side of the unit benefit from the natural light and views of the bedroom windows on the west without ever disturbing the privacy of the sleeping areas. To help further define space and accommodate various activities, a series of built in accessories were designed such as floating walnut multi-purpose cabinetry, a cantilevered wet bar, as well as several full-height sliding and accordion panels.
Planning and designing thoughtfully at multiple scales has resulted in a space that exudes a quiet liveliness - one that embraces both the solitude required of traditional bedrooms and the open-ended nature of an airy loft.


Architect: Office of Architecture; Aniket Shahane

Design Collaborator: Asheshh Saheba

Photography: Matthew Williams

Contractor: Sohome, Inc.

Code: Greenlight Expediting

MEP: Engineering Solutions, PLLC

East View

Kitchen

Kitchen/Living/Entry

Built-in Accessories

Kitchen

Dining Area

Library/Den

Fireplace

West View

Entry

Entry Bench

Entry Detail

Master Bedroom

Master Bath Vanity

Master Bath Tub

Master Bath Shower

Exterior View

Office of Architecture
  • Sohome, Inc.
  • New York, New York