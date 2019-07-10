Subscribe
o
Office of Architecture
Latest
A Zinc-Clad Hamptons Home Gracefully Extends Above a Protected Floodplain
Three volumes unite to create an atypical Hamptons home on a property that is 50% unbuildable due to wetlands.
Kathryn M.
An 11-Foot-Wide Row House in Brooklyn Grows Up to Make Room For a Young Family
Architect Aniket Shahane of Office of Architecture recasts his two-story home as a four-story scheme to keep up with the family’s...
Kathryn M.