The Garcia house, designed by John Lautner, is also known as the "Rainbow House" because of the colorful stained glass windows. In 1962, Lautner designed this home in the Hollywood Hills for Russell Garcia, a composer, arranger, and conductor who had written a number of well-known film scores. Over the course of two years, he built an arched two-part structure that would allow Garcia to do his music work on one side of the house without disturbing anyone on the other side of the house.

In 2002 new owners John Mcllwee and Bill Damaschke teamed up with architecture firm Marmol Radziner and began a journey to bring the masterpiece back to life.