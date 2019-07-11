Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
John Lautner
Follow
Latest
2
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Claim This Curvaceous L.A. Home by John Lautner For $1.6M
Designed by the renowned architect in 1950, the Foster House has never been listed—until now.
k
Kathryn M.
A+D Museum’s Never Built: Los Angeles Onstage at Dwell on Design
From Frank Lloyd Wright to Frank Gehry, many noted architects have dreamed of a better plan for the architectural fabric of Los...
Erika Heet