The Bach House, built in 1915 for a brick maker’s son in Rogers Park, Chicago, is a 2,700-square-foot, two-story home that offers beauty and practicality at an approachable price tag.

According to a new book Frank Lloyd Wright’s $10,000 Home: History, Design, and Restoration of the Bach House, "Wright ingeniously melded three unique design concepts into one compact building." Those concepts were the Midway Gardens, with its ornate trellises, balconies, and overhanging roof lines; Fireproof House, a compact and durable design meant for a family with modest means; and sketches from circa 1911 titled "Study of a Small Suburban House," which, too, touted affordability.