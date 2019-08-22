Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
f
Frank Lloyd Wright
Follow
Latest
12
Stories
4
Products
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
See All
32 Marvelous Gifts For Your Favorite Frank Lloyd Wright Fanatic
This season, satisfy the Frank Lloyd Wright devotee in your life with these gifts that honor the work of the iconic American...
Samantha Daly
8 Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings Inducted Into the UNESCO World Heritage List
Eight exceptional Frank Lloyd Wright projects have officially made it onto the UNESCO World Heritage List—the first modern...
Lucy Wang
Houston’s Only Frank Lloyd Wright Home Just Hit the Market For $2.85M
The only Wright-designed home in Houston is for sale—and Wright’s original architectural plans are included in the deal.
Lucy Wang
The New Owner of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Booth Cottage Just Filed For Demolition
The “endangered” Booth Cottage could be the first Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home to be torn down in the U.S. in over a decade.
Lucy Wang
Marc Jacobs Buys a Frank Lloyd Wright Home in New York For $9.17M
New York–based fashion designer Marc Jacobs snaps up one of Frank Lloyd Wright's last homes, built in the exclusive coastal...
j
Jennifer Pattison Tuohy
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Celebrated Robie House Reopens to the Public
Chicago’s Frederick C. Robie House underwent an expansive $11 million restoration helmed by its preservation steward, the Frank...
s
Sarah Dallof