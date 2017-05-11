The family vacation home of E Street Band bassist Garry Tallent features green design, outdoor spaces, and an equestrian center on 33 acres of meadows and forest.

Drawing inspiration from the vast forested landscape of Whitefish, Montana, and nearby Glacier National Park, the property at 534 Twin Bridges Road offers an eco-conscious and outdoor-driven lifestyle to its future owners.

The four-bedroom, five-bath residence was designed in 2007 by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame bassist Garry Tallent and his wife Tammy, with local builders Mindful Designs. Tallent, a founding member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, previously offered the abode for $3 million. Once again on the market, the home will host a live, on-site auction on July 18, 2017. With no minimum bid and no reserve price, it presents a golden opportunity for those on the hunt for the ideal ski retreat, base camp for adventure, or secluded family home.

"It was really important to [the family] that they were considerate of the wildlife and the environment, and the energy-efficiency of the home," shares Nate Schar, head of the real estate division at Heritage Auctions. The 3,500-square-foot dwelling relies on a geothermal heating and cooling system, and its net metering solar array allows it to feed excess electricity back to the grid. Designed to dodge the summer sun while ushering in winter warmth, the property is thoughtfully sited on 33 acres, which includes 800 feet of frontage on the Stillwater River.

In celebration of its surroundings, the residence presents several opportunities to get outside, from a 1,200-square-foot rooftop deck, to an outdoor dining area, to a side patio complete with a fire pit and hot tub. The home’s personalized details are another tribute to outdoor exploration: the antique ox yokes repurposed as stair railings and the salvaged ironwood sink pedestal from Indonesia are souvenirs of the owners’ travels. On top of it all, a two-stall barn with a wash bay, tack room, and kitchen; two run-in sheds; and indoor and outdoor arenas comprise an equestrian center on the property.

Suited for entertaining guests or being treasured as a private retreat, 534 Twin Bridges Road is a one-of-a-kind opportunity. To learn more and register for the live auction on July 18, 2017, inquire at the Heritage Auctions website.