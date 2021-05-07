6 Essential Tips for Selecting the Perfect Dining Room Lighting

In the dining room, a light fixture is a particularly significant design element because it not only provides adequate light while you eat, but it can also have a powerful impact on the mood or vibe of the space—thus playing a vital role in its overall aesthetics. Continue reading to learn some helpful tips on the right height, type, and size of fixture you should be looking for. Once you have a good idea of what you need, take a look at our lighting selection for some great modern options.