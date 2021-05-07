6 Essential Tips for Selecting the Perfect Dining Room Lighting
Adding a light fixture (or two) to your dining room is like putting the icing on a cake: it’s that final, special touch that can imbue style, atmosphere, and just the right amount of illumination—but finding the ideal setup is not always easy.
Text by
In the dining room, a light fixture is a particularly significant design element because it not only provides adequate light while you eat, but it can also have a powerful impact on the mood or vibe of the space—thus playing a vital role in its overall aesthetics. Continue reading to learn some helpful tips on the right height, type, and size of fixture you should be looking for. Once you have a good idea of what you need, take a look at our lighting selection for some great modern options.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In