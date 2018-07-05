Subscribe
z
Zachary Edelson
Stories
Prefab Units Cluster Together in This Off-the-Grid Guesthouse
Sustainable features keep this prefabricated building, designed by MOS Architects, cool and energy-efficient despite its New...
z
Zachary Edelson
Renovation: A Breezy Modern Addition Opens Up a Historic Melbourne Home
A family with three young sons asked Mitsuori Architects to renovate and expand their venerable Victorian house to accommodate...
z
Zachary Edelson
Home Tour: A Petite Prefab With Stunning Views of the Texas Landscape
This 600-square-foot retreat, designed for an Austin couple, is located deep within a 30,000-acre ranch in West Texas.
z
Zachary Edelson
A Tiny Backyard Studio in Seattle Filled With Midcentury Finds
A petite outbuilding is exactly what a couple needed for their Seattle property.
z
Zachary Edelson
Brooklyn Loft Renovation Masters Storage With a Custom Cabinet Wall
A creative tear-down renovation exposes a loft to natural light.
z
Zachary Edelson
A Small Wisconsin Cabin Filled with Multifunctional Furniture
A father-son architectural duo experiment with a compact, modular home with flexible furniture arrangements.
z
Zachary Edelson