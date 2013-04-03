International Style

Our intrepid writers and editors have crossed oceans, traversed rugged terrain, and trekked around the globe in search of design-forward homes. The May 2013 Global Style issue hits newsstands April 16 (here's a first look at the cover, which features a house on the Greek isles) and to whet your appetite, here's a look at some of our favorite homes located in off-the-beaten-path international locales: Ghana, Indonesia, Israel, and El Salvador, among others.