One of the highlights of my recent trip to Basel, Switzerland, was crossing the border to visit the Vitra campus in Weil-am-Rhein, Germany, about 25 minutes from Basel, and exploring the VitraHaus. The five-story structure looks like seven longhouses stacked one on top of each other, and it houses the entire Vitra collection. The best part: you're encouraged to take a seat and test out all the pieces.