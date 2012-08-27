Husk's Custom Ceramics

In a city filled with culinary hotspots, Charleston's Husk is in a class of its own. On paper, it may sound standard: Southern cuisine, sourced from regional farms, serving up lots of pork, bourbon, and pimiento cheese. As with all good design, however, Husk's artfully executed simplicity is a result of very detailed planning. When in Charleston last week, I had a chance to visit and was struck by (among many other just-so details) the rustic, earthy tableware. Eschewing the crisp white of haute cuisine standby Limoges porcelain, these muted, weighty ceramics were done locally by design duo Chip Burr and Fiorenzo Berardozzi.