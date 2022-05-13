Subscribe now to get The Money Issue and save 20% with promo code REALBUDGETS
Garden

Architect Daniel Kaplan of Bowerbird Architects added onto the rear façade to expand the floorspace for the lower apartment, and accommodate a three bedroom, three bath plan, plus a study and finished cellar. By creating a stepped addition, Kaplan made it possible for three floors to have outdoor access. Note how the top right deck is angled to prevent the new structure from blocking sunlight into the neighbors’ windows.
The social spaces are at the rear of the yard, including turf for the kids’ play and a cooking and dining area, all tucked behind a custom concrete planter. The raised beds, including on top of the fence, are for herbs, as the homeowners are avid cooks.
The outdoor deck was painted black to draw guests’ attention to the mountain views.
The Cobb Haus, a wood-sided, 700-square-foot cabin in Cobb, California, features a large wood deck surrounded by towering trees.
Wood-and-rope lounge chairs, a wood bench, and wood stump/tables provide an area to sit and enjoy the backyard.
Now more than ever, having a sustainable home that conserves resources and energy usage is paramount. Sustainable design and architecture has seen tremendous growth over the last decade—as has the number of professionals who specialize in designing and building green homes. While major sustainable features pertain to the initial design, planning, and building stages, there are still plenty of changes to make in your home for a greener lifestyle. Have you covered all your bases?
A sunken courtyard at the front of the home provides a private lounge space that connects to the dining room.
Top 9 Dwellings of 2020: The homes nominated for this year’s Dwell Design Awards represent the best in creative, context-driven design.
Design, Bitches turns a typical Atwater Village home into a lush hideaway with a new, cedar-clad guesthouse.
Top 9 Gardens of 2020: The verdant spaces nominated for the Dwell Design Awards help enliven their biophilic homes.
The purple flowers of sage and succulents are part of a landscape that reflects seasonal changes. Blu Dot Hot Mesh Lounge Chairs are on the main bedroom deck.
