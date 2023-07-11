Favorites
The windows in the bar area are a more modest size than those in the living area, yet boast the same effect thanks to the simple, graphic frame. Set into a white-tiled wall and framing the ebony cladding, this window adds an element of drama that complements the striking blue cabinetry and gold details.
This 1957 mid-century modern house sits on a 1 acre lot in SW Portland with an incredible view looking east toward the river and SE Portland. The single bedroom, 2-bedroom guest house residence needed a more functional floor plan. Following designs by Giulietti/Schouten Architects, 2 bedrooms were added to an upper level addition, and the guest house was cut in half to include 1 bedroom, 1 bath, and kitchenette + entertaining space. Adding a main level addition with the existing U-shaped plan left limited options with the house’s location on a steep hillside. The existing home featured low and sleek roof lines with large, thin gables, making a second level addition a challenging design problem. Ultimately, the design retained the existing and characteristic roofs while forming a second-level addition into the existing volume.
The 1952 dwelling that Greg Hoffman and his wife, Kirsten Brady, bought in Portland, Oregon, had many virtues. It had history (the first owner was an inventor who made stereoscopic devices), it had a strong architectural pedigree (it was designed by respected local architect Roscoe Hemenway), and above all, it had views. But, of course, it also had its flaws: the ceilings were low, the interior was chopped into a warren of rooms, and the windows weren’t exactly abundant. "We wanted open plans, more transparency, less tiny rooms," says Greg, the VP of global brand innovation at Nike. With the aid of Bohlin Cywinski Jackson—the 50-year-old architecture firm that is best known for the Fifth Avenue Apple store in New York City—the couple embarked on a project to enrich the landscaping, simplify the layout, and add a new top floor, all while amplifying the view with more glass. After a major renovation, the midcentury home with some of the best views in Portland, Oregon, took on a drastically new look.
In southwest Portland, Tyler Engle Architects transformed a midcentury home, taking advantage of existing elements such as expansive clerestory windows, vaulted ceilings, wood decking, and a fireplace. Interior spaces, in particular the kitchen, were updated with new lighting, finishes, and a dividing wet bar that creates spaces that allow for subtle separation of spaces.
After searching for the perfect plot of land on which to build their dream home, a couple instead opted to purchase a "Rummer" home -- a typical example of a low-key midcentury modernist house constructed by a local developer, Robert Rummer, in the 1960s. The five-bedroom, 2,400-square-foot post-and-beam house was strongly reminiscent of California Eichlers, and exemplified the couple’s ideal layout, but was in serious need of a major renovation. The revamp maintained the great expanses of glass, wide-open interiors, and indoor-outdoor living, and added new white concrete floors installed, fixed the radiant heating, updated the kitchen and bathrooms, and new landscaping.
A design-minded family team with plentiful carpentry experience gives this 1967 abode a modern update while preserving its midcentury charm. The renovation preserved the deeply-recessed entryway, a glass-walled atrium, and the home’s vaulted ceilings, but significantly revamped the top floor to create a more efficient use of space, including a new kitchen with dark-stained maple plywood cabinets, custom vanities in the bathrooms, and a spa bath in the finished lower level that could be rented out as an 800 square-foot space for extra income.
As most of the original interior had been gutted and remodeled by previous owners, the surviving design elements were just the bones, including the floor plan, facade, and most of the original framework. The owner used these structural components to heighten the indoor/outdoor quality, while also replacing frosted glass with clear, double-paned glass.