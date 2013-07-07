Dream Trips on 7 Continents

We can't all be Charles Veley, “the world’s most traveled man,” but for travelers planning their next journey, G Adventures is ready to help. Based on the core values of “Love, lead, embrace, create, and do,” G Adventures provides trips for all kinds of of travelers. Whether you’re seeking adventure experiences, wanting to travel as a family, looking to do some voluntourism, or to dive deeper into the culture of a place, G Adventures has a tour for where you want to go.

This story originally appeared on Matador Network, a Dwell partner site.