A Chef Shares Her Thoughts on the Ideal Kitchen for Entertaining

The Monogram Modern Home, a prefab home manufactured by Method Homes and outfitted with luxury Monogram appliances, is working its way across the country on a grand tour. After starting in Portland, it traveled to Los Angeles for Dwell on Design. The 825-square-feet home is outfitted with a complete kitchen, where Chef Hayley Christopher prepared treats and appetizers for guests. Here, she shares her thoughts on what makes a kitchen great for entertaining, and her experience cooking for hundreds of people in the home.

Below, watch a video to hear more about the Monogram Modern Home's stop at Dwell on Design Los Angeles with Monogram's Michael Mahan and Lou Lenzi. And be sure to visit the home as it makes its next stops in Austin, Dallas, and Boston.