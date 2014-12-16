Cyber Week: Get 35% off Dwell with promo code WEEK35
You Won’t Believe That These Incredible Modern Buildings Are Chapels and Synagogues

Following the advent of modernism, sacred architecture continues to reinvent religious expression.
Sacred buildings fulfill a multitude of requirements, from the programmatic to the sacramental to the symbolic. Tangible links between the human and the divine, they serve not only as places for meditation, celebration, and community but also as testaments to something more abstract: faith.

Kelly Vencill Sanchez
Contributing Editor
Dwell's Los Angeles-based contributing editor, Kelly has also written about design and architecture for Architectural Digest, Coastal Living and Luxe.

