A Fresh Start

These 5 Transformations Show Why Challenging Renovations Are Worth It
Dwell editor-in-chief Amanda Dameron talks us through Dwell's February 2015 issue.
By
Amanda Dameron
-
6 years
ago
Material ConneXion Library Has Over 7,500 Innovative Materials
Andrew Dent, a scientist and the vice president of Library and Materials Research at Material ConneXion, shares intel on the advancements impacting residential design.
How to Integrate Smart Lighting into Your Home
The firm OneButton specializes in creating custom technology solutions for spaces ranging from offices to residences. Designer Katherine Boorman tackles connected lighting at home.
Rojkind Arquitectos is Transforming Mexico City, One Whimsical Building at a Time
A firm with a daring sense of creativity puts its stamp on Mexico City.
Can You Believe This House Used to be a Dilapidated Toolshed?
An architect and an interior designer put the tools to the test for this impressive renovation.
French Architect Odile Decq Designs Captivating Museums, Yachts, and Fruit Bowls
The award-winning French architect and urban planner discusses the joy of designing across many platforms.
1920s Bungalow Plus Modern Addition Equals Perfect Austin Home
A couple planning for an investment property in Austin ended up with a home that was too terrific to let go.
You Won’t Believe That These Incredible Modern Buildings Are Chapels and Synagogues
Following the advent of modernism, sacred architecture continues to reinvent religious expression.
Japanese Home Among the Trees Uses Bookshelves and Glass for Walls
An established Japanese architecture firm with a yen for porous, indoor-outdoor living spaces crafts a hilltop perch for a young family and the surrounding wildlife.
Amazing Garden Oasis in São Paulo Born from a Five-Year Search and Renovation
A pair of architects help a client carve out an oasis of calm amid São Paulo’s bustle.
L.A. Renovation Respects Midcentury Bones (While Adding Some Flair)
A couple return their A. Quincy Jones house in Los Angeles to its former glory—and add some soul of their own.
Scandinavian Style Revives This Montreal Home
A clever design team brings a dash of Scandinavian style to a Danish executive’s flat in a renovated Montreal triplex.
A Musty Attic is Transformed Into a Luminous Loft
In Seattle, an architect transforms a cramped space into a flexible family gathering spot.