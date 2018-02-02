13 Brilliant Barn Conversions That Merge Past and Present

The location for a new restaurant, Farmstead, was a barn on the ranch that had been used as a plant nursery. "It wasn't an incredibly old barn," Johanson says. "It was built around the 1970s, but it was built with a very agricultural look." To stay true to its form, EDG Interior Architecture and Design decided to leave as much of the structure intact as possible, playing up the post-and-beam system and revealing the shape of the roof on the interior.