View Photos
13 Brilliant Barn Conversions That Merge Past and Present
Add to
Like
Share
By Kate Reggev –
Despite their humble origins, these modern converted barns are anything but ordinary.
Here at Dwell, we geek out over adaptive reuse projects that reclaim old buildings and transform them into something that better suits the modern world. Not only are these projects often sustainable in their repurposing of buildings and various architectural and structural elements, but they also have a patina and history that makes them hugely evocative. Read on as we go through some of our favorite barn conversion projects.
A New England Farm Reborn as a Community Hub by ZeroEnergy Design
Get the Renovations Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.