Wright at Home: 1930-1965

While airport terminals aren't necessarily known as venues for stellar art exhibits, it's always a nice surprise to find some visual stimulation while floating down the conveyor belt in a travel-prepped daze. Currently, there’s an excellent Russel Wright exhibit in SFO’s United Terminal called Wright at Home: Modern Lifestyle Design 1930-1965, which is guaranteed to please traveling enthusiasts of mid-century style, though not necessarily guaranteed to prevent flight delays or lost baggage.
Wright was a mid-century industrial designer and dinnerware pioneer who helped bring Modernism to America’s kitchens and dining rooms. He and his wife, Mary, wrote "The Guide to Easier Living" in 1950, which outlined their ideas on how to keep your living space in comfortable order. The show runs through October, so if you find yourself with time to spare in Terminal 3, take a look at all the fantastic pieces in the collection.
It’s also absolutely worthwhile to keep your eye out for upcoming exhibitions at SFO, whose dedicated San Francisco Airport Museums—the first in an airport accredited by the American Association of Museums—feature almost twenty galleries throughout the terminals.
(I’d like to extend a special thank you to the show’s curator, McKinley Williams, and the Assistant Curator of Exhibitions for the SF Airport Museums, Nicole Mullen, for the tour!).