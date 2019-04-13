Subscribe
Jason Larkin
This New Old House
Danish design impresario Jens Martin Skibsted works with architect Jürgen Mayer H to update a Norwegian-style, 19th-century home...
z
Zahid Sardar
Urban Renewal
A Copenhagen family trades the suburbs for a quaint town house steeped in tradition.
m
Micha van Dinther
We Can't Get Enough of This German Apartment's Sleek Matte-Black Kitchen
A German family's homelife takes shape around a modern kitchen.
Allie Weiss
An American Ex-Pat Renovates a Tiny London Apartment on Her Own Terms
Playfully flouting convention, an American-born architect creates a deceptively spacious home for herself in a tiny London...
Iain Aitch