Winter Is Coming. Why Not Buy This Log Cabin–Style Villa in Finland?
By Luke Hopping –
There’s room for you and everyone you know at this $4.3-million ski house, so consider going in on it with some friends.
True log cabins aren’t quite as large as this newly for-sale, 7,380-square-foot villa in Finland, but then again, the wood-frame cottages of yesteryear weren’t designed to house hordes of weekend guests and mountains of sports gear, either. Located near the Levi ski resort, in the endless forests of Lapland, the rustic lodge features walls built of hearty tree trunks, a branch-free wood-paneled ceiling, a little gazebo, and, of course, a sauna. Inspect the home’s voluminous yet surprisingly cozy interiors below, then decide if it’s worth the $4.3 million price tag here.
