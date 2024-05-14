When Did Cookware Get So...Toylike?

The Fisher-Price play kitchen I wanted as a child still haunts me, though it has been decades. If you’re of a certain age and you had parents that loved you (I’m kidding), you maybe know the one: a tidy efficiency kitchen, rendered in primary colors, with all the trappings of a real 1980s kitchen, from the analog clock on the range hood to the bright-red landline attached to the side. If you were really lucky, said kitchen came with the attendant accessories—plastic fruit, toast, strips of bacon, eggs sunny side up, and pots, pans, and spatulas with soft corners and rounded edges, perfect for chubby little hands.

The Fisher-Price play kitchen that looks like this is no longer in production, though if you’re vigilant and dedicated to the hunt, you can find them on eBay, Facebook Marketplace, Etsy, and the like. But the general vibe of this kitchen persists. In 2019, the Strategist cottoned on to the Bauhaus-adjacent primary color revival in home goods and fashion, dubbing it "Kindercore: a decidedly toddleresque movement."

It’s not that there isn’t a place for this sort of youthful exuberance—it’s just curious that it all seems to be centered in and around the kitchen and targeted, very strategically and specifically, to millennials. There’s a large hit of nostalgia that comes from looking at a wine glass that sort of resembles one of Fisher-Price’s Little People, like the ones that came with the Play Family Parking Garage, a toy that I am pretty sure I had and played to death.

It seems that millennials, who by now are creaking toward middle age, are feeling a yen for products and designs that harken back to childhood—and for reasons that are so obvious that it feels pointless to expound! Clearly, the world is in crisis, humanity feels like it’s in its final act, and so in the face of this general malaise, we turn to design that feels familiar and comforting—in this case, home products that feel indistinguishable from what you’d find in a preschool classroom in a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood.

Even if the panicked and maximalist optimism of the Bauhaus-adjacent Crayola color thing is melting away for the most part, the soft, blobby, neotenic shapes that infiltrated furniture for a couple of years seem to be holding on in one very specific corner of the retail space: DTC kitchenware companies like Our Place, Caraway, and Great Jones, who make millennial-coded, pastel-forward products that all seem to operate under an edict that practical kitchenware for actual adults should look like stuff for kids. Our Place and Caraway both make serviceable and very good kitchen products that I’ve personally used and enjoyed—and, I can admit that I was surprised a bit by their quality. It’s not that DTC brands have a disreputable sheen, but there are just so many of them, with the same branding and aesthetic that by now, it can be hard to tell the difference. Each company offers cookware in soothing sages, clays, lilacs, and charcoal, with accents of chrome or brass.



