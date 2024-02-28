I’ve Replaced All My Kitchenware With Caraway and Have Not Looked Back

When I moved to my apartment four years ago, I was faced with the daunting task of building an entire kitchen’s worth of wares from scratch. Thanks to a generous shipment from my mother that consisted mostly of cast-offs from her kitchen (pots missing a lid, a lobster cracker, and at least two meat tenderizing mallets), and a few quick purchases of my own, I cobbled together a functioning collection of things that worked well enough. But I always knew there was better out there on the horizon.

There’s a wide range of DTC brands out there touting kitchenware, so much so that it can feel overwhelming and hard to parse. Our Place, whose Always Pan comes in a variety of soft, millennial-friendly colors, sells kitchen tools as well as cookware; Great Jones, besieged by drama in 2021, only makes bakeware and cookware. Caraway completes the trifecta, but stands out from the pack for me because of the practicality that seems to be baked into their products. Every item has its place and everything they sell seems to be maximized for efficiency. I am inefficient at best and sloppy at worst, so their offerings appealed to me the most. And subsequently, over the course of a year or so, all of my kitchen tools have been replaced with Caraway’s and I’m never looking back. A fine surface for cutting

Caraway Cutting Board Set Meet the Cutting Board Set—a Large, Medium, and Small board that can handle all your slicing & dicing needs while also cutting out harmful chemicals. Shop

Cutting boards are the sort of thing that you don’t want to think about when you’re actually using it, and if you are thinking about it, well, you probably need a new one. Caraway’s set comes in three sizes—large, medium, and small—and are made of FSC-certified birchwood, so you can rest easy knowing that the tools you’re using were made sustainably. The sizes in question are, somehow, perfect for my needs and likely yours, too—both the large and the medium have a recessed indent at the top that spans the width of the board, which is very useful for keeping stuff out of the way while you use the board. The smallest board works as a charcuterie platter in a pinch and its recessed indent is a round divot, which acts nicely as a place to hold olive pits. And because storage is generally an issue in apartment kitchens like mine and counter space is precious, the cutting boards come with their own stand that stores them like files in a filing cabinet. After a few months with these cutting boards, I got rid of the motley assortment I’d been using—most of them warped and all purchased from a dollar store in my neighborhood—and do not miss them at all. Throw away your knives (and then get some new ones)

Caraway Prep Set Caraway Chop better, prep cleaner, and store easier with our non-toxic Prep Set. Featuring 4 knives, 5 utensils, shears, and a first-of-it’s kind modular organization unit, our Prep Set is a streamlined set of essentials designed for the modern kitchen. Shop

Knives and other kitchen tools, like spatulas, tongs, and the like, are more persnickety; and, if you consider yourself a "food person," this category is where you’re most likely to want chef-quality materials. I do consider myself such but I also know that I don’t need a cleaver, a $200 chef’s knife, or those big tweezers fancy chefs use to plate on Top Chef. Caraway’s prep set is bare bones, so much so that every tool must be both essential and multipurpose. The set comes with four knives and a pair of kitchen scissors, and then five separate utensils, all contained in a very smart and sleek storage unit that takes up little space on my counter.

The utensils are serviceable—the spatula included is great for flipping whatever you might want to flip, but also works as a tool for wok cooking, and while the tongs won’t replace my metal tongs, they’re great for tossing and serving salads and pulling very hot things out of the toaster. The best thing about the utensils is their little storage container, because I no longer have to open the drawer that houses all my other kitchen stuff to find what I’m looking for.But I was most surprised by the knives, as the ones I’d been using for years were roughly the same sharpness and quality of the kind you’d find at a middling AirBnB and were becoming a source of frustration. Caraway’s knives make a strong argument for minimalism in the kitchen and are a pleasure to use. Instead of a traditional knife block, which takes up space and is often too big for the amount of knives you might actually have, Caraway’s is small and sort of genius—there’s a spot for every knife, a separate slot for the very sharp kitchen shears, and the whole thing fits onto a storage tray, right next to the utensils for ease. A sexy can opener does exist!

Caraway Kitchen Gadget Set Crafted with non-toxic stainless steel, these 5 essential gadgets combine form & function. With no plastic or silicone, this first-ever premium line of kitchen tools is durable and easy to use. The included organizer, made of 100% FSC-certified birch wood, fits away neatly. Shop