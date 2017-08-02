These Customizable Modular Homes Can Make Your Tiny House Dreams Come True

As a company that designs and builds tiny homes that are rustic yet modern, Wheelhaus is influenced by founder and CEO Jamie Mackay's upbringing in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where his father worked in the log cabin construction industry. When Mackay originally set out to look for a Recreational Park Trailer that he could buy for himself, he realized that nothing was being produced that met the high standards of construction he grew up with. This led him to create his first design in the Wheelhaus repertoire, the Park Model Home, which provides the same standards of quality as the log cabins he grew up with, while also incorporating green production and modern design—both values he personally believes in. All Wheelhaus cabins exceed the requirements for the Gold standard with the U.S. Green Building Council.

As for their newest foray into the world of modular homes, Mackay explains, "This can all be traced back to our Wedge model. The Wedge is the cornerstone of our tiny house models. Folks started asking us to put multiple units together to make one larger home, and it grew from there."



The Wedge tiny home model Photo Categories:

With eight different modular designs on their website, it's easy to see how any one of their 400-square-foot tiny home designs can be used as "components" in a modular home—especially because of the customization factor. Mackay continues, "Builders and developers have taken note, too. We’re building 60 duplexes for a vacation rental resort and have plans on the table for a residential community with several hundred homes and cabins. The possibilities are really limitless."



The Wedge-inspired Hitch-Haus 1000 configuration is 1000 square feet. There's also a 1,500-square-foot model.

The base price starts at $58,000 with delivery available from coast-to-coast. This price includes a kitchen with fixtures, appliances, and high-grade cabinetry that has soft-close doors. The space-efficient bathrooms feature tile, European-style glass showers, high-end fixtures, and a closet that's large enough for an optional washer/dryer and a linen shelf. Bedrooms are designed to fit a king-size bed and two side tables. Each home is delivered in turn-key condition—all you need to do is furnish it.

The Kamp-Haus, measuring 160 to 240 square feet.





The Kamp-Hause Wedge, measuring 160 to 240 square feet.





The Light Haus, measuring 400 square feet.





The Lookout, measuring 400 square feet.





An elevated rendering of the Lookout model.