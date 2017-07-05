Watch How a Sculptor’s Cliffside Glass House Seems to Grow Out of the Rocks

When she stumbled upon a forested area by a stream on the trails of Spain's El Camino de Santiago, her goal was set in stone. She turned to Gregory Wiedemann and Barbara Sweeney of Wiedemann Architects LLC to turn her vision into a reality.

Follow us to Falling Waters, West Virginia, where Strait fell in love with a stone quarry overlooking the Potomac River, poised at the edge of a cliff. By focusing on space and light, the design team started conceiving how they would utilize the incredible surrounding’s natural light in a way that would enhance Strait’s creative experiences within her new home. To do this, Wiedemann turned to Kolbe Windows & Doors with the confidence that he would be able to find the right windows for the job—ones that have been created with architects in mind.