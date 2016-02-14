Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Kolbe Windows & Doors
Follow
Latest
5
Stories
26
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Before & After: A Contemporary Renovation Brings Coastal Views and Indoor/Outdoor Living
A 1960s home in San Diego is updated and transformed with expansive windows and sliding patio doors.
Presented by
Dwell
and
Kolbe Windows & Doors
A Mountain Retreat in Montana Allows One Couple to Live in the View
High in the Rocky Mountains in Big Sky, Montana, this modern home embraces a rugged landscape and captures vistas of three...
Presented by
Dwell
and
Kolbe Windows & Doors
A Pro Hockey Player and His Family's Amazing Lakeside Home
Following his professional hockey career, Cory and Shannon Cross build a lakeside residence on a pine tree-covered hill that...
Presented by
Dwell
and
Kolbe Windows & Doors
An Architectural Feat in Silicon Valley Tames a Rocky Landscape
Drawing inspiration from Frank Lloyd Wright, this home is fitted with intricate windows that allow for magnificent views and...
Presented by
Dwell
and
Kolbe Windows & Doors
Watch How a Sculptor’s Cliffside Glass House Seems to Grow Out of the Rocks
As a sculptor who spent years living and working in France, Loraine Strait always dreamed of living closely with nature and...
Presented by
Dwell
and
Kolbe Windows & Doors