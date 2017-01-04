Wallpaper That Fixes Walls





Maybe you don't have the pristinely smooth walls of a brand new architectural masterpiece. Maybe your walls have been painted over a couple of times. Maybe your walls are cinderblocks and you're tired of looking at them. Graham and Brown is boasting that this wallpaper is not only durable enough to cover all the unsightly problems with your walls: cracks, paneling and cinderblock but it's paintable too. Paintables come with a 'strong ready-mixed adhesive' that affixes it to your walls (maybe not a reversible solution for renters) and then you're free to paint over it to match the room, or leave it white. Something like the Linen line would be great as is, to add some subtle texture to an otherwise frightful or boring wall.