We partnered with Hygge & West to produce a collection of modern artisan wallpaper that's screenprinted by hand in Chicago, IL. Heath designed wallpaper that combines a clean graphical style with hand-drawn lines in a palette inspired by our glazes in four patterns in four colorways: Arcade, Quilt, Slice, and Strike.

Shop the collection here: www.heathceramics.com/wal...

# heath # heathceramics # heathxhyggeandwest # wallpaper # color # handdrawnlines # navy # arcade