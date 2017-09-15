Test Out Tiny House Living at One of These Nature-Immersed Cabin Resorts
Tiny Homes + Cabins

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
If you've been looking for a chance to experience what it'd be like to live in a tiny house, these escapes could give you that opportunity—while also providing some much-needed relaxation.

The following resorts have jumped on the tiny house movement by offering cabin lodging options from the Jackson Hole-based modular home maker Wheelhaus. In fact, Jamie Mackay, the founder and owner of Wheelhaus, is also the owner of Fireside Resort—making it the ideal showroom for the company.  It could be a fantastic way to try one before you buy, while also fitting in a vacation in a beautiful setting. 

Fireside Resort in Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Several years ago, Mackay, the owner of Fireside Resort, set out to convert some of the resort's RV sites into tiny house cabin rentals. Disappointed in the quality, craftsmanship, and durability of the available cabins, he designed and built his own models—and thus, Wheelhaus was born.

Fireside Resort now offers 25 Wheelhaus cabins with a combination of Wedge, Caboose, and the Kamp Cabin model, which they just debuted this past summer. Fireside is just minutes from local ski slopes and the Grand Teton National Park, and combines rustic charm with modern amenities and design. 

Caboose Cabin 

Each Caboose cabin features functional yet rustic amenities, as well as a flat-screen TV, Wi-Fi, and local art. The Caboose cabin can sleep up to six guests, while the bedroom can be closed off from the rest of the space with a sliding door for added privacy. 

Caboose Cabin&nbsp;

Caboose Cabin 

The outdoor deck on the Caboose cabins

The outdoor deck on the Caboose cabins


The interior of the Caboose cabin

The interior of the Caboose cabin


A lofted bedroom with a pair of simple, low beds

A lofted bedroom with a pair of simple, low beds

Wedge Cabin

The cozy Wedge cabin sleeps up to four guests with a king-size bed in the bedroom, which can be closed off with a sliding door, and a queen-size pullout, leather sleeping sofa. It also includes a fireplace to keep guests warm on winter nights.

The Wedge model offers a private deck with a small propane grill and picnic table.

The Wedge model offers a private deck with a small propane grill and picnic table.


Fireside is just minutes from the Grand Teton National Park and local ski slopes.

Fireside is just minutes from the Grand Teton National Park and local ski slopes.


Full kitchens and fireplaces make guests feel right at home.

Full kitchens and fireplaces make guests feel right at home. 


The Wedge cabin sleeps up to four guests.

The Wedge cabin sleeps up to four guests.

Snake River Sporting Club in Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Snake River Sporting Club is a residential sporting community that offers a cabin rental program allowing prospective buyers to "test-drive" a membership. In the Club's Discovery Village section, four Wheelhaus Wedge cabins are available as rental units. Set up in a cozy, communal setting with private decks and fire pits, they offer a perfect spot to relax and take in the scenery after a full day of adventure. 

Starting at $225/Night

Overlooking the Snake River is a perfect way to experience the stunning local scenery.

Overlooking the Snake River is a perfect way to experience the stunning local scenery. 


The interiors are rustic and modern with a sophisticated finish.

The interiors are rustic and modern with a sophisticated finish. 


Sliding doors open to a deck offering incredible views of the local landscape.

Sliding doors open to a deck offering incredible views of the local landscape. 


Test Out Tiny House Living at One of These Nature-Immersed Cabin Resorts - Photo 12 of 14 -


Wildwood Cottages on Lake Whatcom, Washington

Wildwood is a resort community set on Lake Whatcom, Washington, and offers a variety of different cottage options. Wheelhaus even modified their popular Caboose model to better fit in with the look and feel of the other cottages at the resort. The resulting model is now called the Flat Roof Caboose. Cabins are designed and built by Wheelhaus, then transported to the cottage site, where their decks are finished on-site.

A rendering of the Flat Roof Caboose cottage was customized for Wildwood by Wheelhaus.

A rendering of the Flat Roof Caboose cottage was customized for Wildwood by Wheelhaus. 


The Flat Roof Caboose design features a loft that can accommodate two beds. Windows give the loft area an open-air feel with an abundance of light. The front of the cabin opens to a private deck. Exteriors are covered with a mix of metal and wood-tone siding for a contemporary finish.

The Flat Roof Caboose design features a loft that can accommodate two beds. Windows give the loft area an open-air feel with an abundance of light. The front of the cabin opens to a private deck. Exteriors are covered with a mix of metal and wood-tone siding for a contemporary finish. 