Test Out Tiny House Living at One of These Nature-Immersed Cabin Resorts

The following resorts have jumped on the tiny house movement by offering cabin lodging options from the Jackson Hole-based modular home maker Wheelhaus. In fact, Jamie Mackay, the founder and owner of Wheelhaus, is also the owner of Fireside Resort—making it the ideal showroom for the company. It could be a fantastic way to try one before you buy, while also fitting in a vacation in a beautiful setting.

Several years ago, Mackay, the owner of Fireside Resort, set out to convert some of the resort's RV sites into tiny house cabin rentals. Disappointed in the quality, craftsmanship, and durability of the available cabins, he designed and built his own models—and thus, Wheelhaus was born.



Fireside Resort now offers 25 Wheelhaus cabins with a combination of Wedge, Caboose, and the Kamp Cabin model, which they just debuted this past summer. Fireside is just minutes from local ski slopes and the Grand Teton National Park, and combines rustic charm with modern amenities and design.

Caboose Cabin

Each Caboose cabin features functional yet rustic amenities, as well as a flat-screen TV, Wi-Fi, and local art. The Caboose cabin can sleep up to six guests, while the bedroom can be closed off from the rest of the space with a sliding door for added privacy.