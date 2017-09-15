Test Out Tiny House Living at One of These Nature-Immersed Cabin Resorts
The following resorts have jumped on the tiny house movement by offering cabin lodging options from the Jackson Hole-based modular home maker Wheelhaus. In fact, Jamie Mackay, the founder and owner of Wheelhaus, is also the owner of Fireside Resort—making it the ideal showroom for the company. It could be a fantastic way to try one before you buy, while also fitting in a vacation in a beautiful setting.
Fireside Resort in Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Several years ago, Mackay, the owner of Fireside Resort, set out to convert some of the resort's RV sites into tiny house cabin rentals. Disappointed in the quality, craftsmanship, and durability of the available cabins, he designed and built his own models—and thus, Wheelhaus was born.
Fireside Resort now offers 25 Wheelhaus cabins with a combination of Wedge, Caboose, and the Kamp Cabin model, which they just debuted this past summer. Fireside is just minutes from local ski slopes and the Grand Teton National Park, and combines rustic charm with modern amenities and design.
Caboose Cabin
Each Caboose cabin features functional yet rustic amenities, as well as a flat-screen TV, Wi-Fi, and local art. The Caboose cabin can sleep up to six guests, while the bedroom can be closed off from the rest of the space with a sliding door for added privacy.
Wedge Cabin
The cozy Wedge cabin sleeps up to four guests with a king-size bed in the bedroom, which can be closed off with a sliding door, and a queen-size pullout, leather sleeping sofa. It also includes a fireplace to keep guests warm on winter nights.
Snake River Sporting Club in Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Snake River Sporting Club is a residential sporting community that offers a cabin rental program allowing prospective buyers to "test-drive" a membership. In the Club's Discovery Village section, four Wheelhaus Wedge cabins are available as rental units. Set up in a cozy, communal setting with private decks and fire pits, they offer a perfect spot to relax and take in the scenery after a full day of adventure.
Starting at $225/Night
Wildwood Cottages on Lake Whatcom, Washington
Wildwood is a resort community set on Lake Whatcom, Washington, and offers a variety of different cottage options. Wheelhaus even modified their popular Caboose model to better fit in with the look and feel of the other cottages at the resort. The resulting model is now called the Flat Roof Caboose. Cabins are designed and built by Wheelhaus, then transported to the cottage site, where their decks are finished on-site.