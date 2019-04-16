Visionary Architect Focus: Paolo Soleri
Visionary Architect Focus: Paolo Soleri

By Diana Budds
Countercultural architect Paolo Soleri looked beyond the bounds of four walls and a roof to orchestrate his vision for comprehensive ecological design.

"Paper architects" frequently dream up futuristic visions for the built environment that never transcend theoretical discourse. In his thousands of drawings, architect and artist Paolo Soleri (1919–2013) envisioned structures that supported a way of life more in tune with the ecosystem than the contemporaneous resource-consumptive culture. "His genius lay in his artistry and imagination," says Claire C. Carter, an assistant curator at work on a series of Soleri exhibitions at the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art.

