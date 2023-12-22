Vintage Christmas Collectors Have Inspired a Revival

Over the years, though, Romanaggi says she’s seen this niche interest in vintage Christmas paraphernalia—once relegated to fan blogs and the occasional regional convention—turn into a full-blown phenomenon. "Nobody used to collect vintage Christmas tape dispensers," she says, "and now everyone does." It’s the same thing with boxes of ’40s and ’50s Shiny Brite ornaments or midcentury blow mold porch decorations, both of which have seen their value take off in recent years. (These days, she even brings her collection of light-up plastic sculptures in from her porch every night, lest the Santas disappear at the hands of some opportunistic, vintage-loving thief.) "I just like the old stuff," Romanaggi says. "I like how it looks, and I like the whimsy it inspires." Sometimes the quest for classic Christmas is as much about authenticity as it is about holiday cheer. Midcentury-modern real estate specialist Adrian Kinney says that, as the owner of a Cliff May–designed midcentury in the Denver area, embracing the nostalgic Christmas vibe just made sense. "If we’re talking about preservation and about restoring these homes to what was correct in the ’50s and ’60s, then the holiday decor has to look correct," he explains. He’s enlisted designers to recreate plywood cutouts of the stop-motion Rudolph characters to put outside his house, and he’s sourced aluminum trees, bottle brush accessories, and even a vintage color wheel for his home’s interior. His decorations, coupled with the strings of vintage-style Christmas lights he has lining the low-slung roof of his home, really help carry an appropriately retro feel throughout. "In these types of homes, there’s so much glass, so the reflections of the lights and the decorations really lift your holiday spirits," he says.

For Leben Riebe, another vintage holiday item collector, decorating his 1940s-era Fort Worth, Texas, home with tinsel-strewn trees and antique ornaments is also an exercise in nostalgia. It helps him feel connected to his grandparents, who he says were "pretty avid decorators."

"These types of [vintage] decorations remind me of a different way of living where things are more colorful and exuberant, and there’s a lot more attention to detail," he explains. "It feels more homey, cozy, and comfortable, and I love the layers of colors, details, and patterns." Riebe says he’s especially enamored with the way Christmas looks in old photographs—and in particular the way Christmas trees looked in the ’40s, ’50s, and ’60s. "Most of the trees now," he says, "by the time they’re on a lot, they’ve been sheared into a kind of conical shape. There’s nothing wrong with that, but I love the old open look, because you can really hang a lot of ornaments and they have room to shine. The lights have spaces to light up, and tinsel was very common, especially if you didn’t have a lot of lights on the tree."