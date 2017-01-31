Villa CD by Office O Architects
By Leibal and Tim Van de Velde
Presented by Leibal
Villa CD is a minimal home located in Oostduinkerke, Belgium, designed by Office O Architects.

The house is situated in a residential allotment with "bungalow" houses from the early sixties, surrounded by dunes, not far from the Belgian seaside. To bring the house into accordance with the surrounding houses and the environment and to answer to the building regulations, the design of the house was inspired by the bungalow typology. At first glance it looks like a single story house. Next to the strict building regulations the residents had very specific demands; they wanted to live on the same level as the street, but they did not want passersby to be able to look inside. On the other hand they also wanted the possibility of inviting people, giving them all comfort, without loosing their own privacy.

Architecture by Office O Architects

Photographed by Tim Van de Velde Photography


