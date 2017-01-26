Stories

See All
A Major Restoration Updated This Midcentury Landmark in Belgium
A Belgian couple abide by strict preservation rules to breathe new life into an International Style villa by architect Lucien...
s
Sonia Zhuravlyova
Defying traditionalism: concrete bungalow inserted in a rural Belgian landscape
TOOP architectuur's home base embraces the surrounding...
Tim Van de Velde
Foxtail Bachelor Pad
Govaert & Vanhoutte Architects' Minimalistic Concrete...
Tim Van de Velde
Farmhouse Burkeldijk
A Belgian farmhouse from 1839 that embraces both its rich history and newly found modern context.
Gessato
Villa CD by Office O Architects
Villa CD is a minimal home located in Oostduinkerke, Belgium, designed by Office O Architects.
Presented by Dwell and Leibal
This Home Will Make You Want to Build Your Own Sauna
A modern home in Finland revolves around three pillars of traditional family life: the kitchen, the fireplace, and the sauna.
b
Ben Norris