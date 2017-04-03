Subscribe
Stories
See All
House Between Pillars by Camp Design Inc
House Between Pillars is a minimal home created by Tokyo-based architects Camp Design inc.
Leibal
S-House by Coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects
S-House is a minimal residence located in Nara, Japan, designed by Coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects.
Leibal
BC House by Dieter Vander Velpen
BC House is a minimal interior located in Leuven, Belgium, designed by Dieter Vander Velpen.
Leibal
House in Edobori by Yasunari Tsukada Design
House in Edobori is a minimal residence located in Osaka, Japan, designed by Yasunari Tsukada Design.
Leibal
Shibuya Apartment 201 by Hiroyuki Ogawa Architects
Shibuya Apartment 201 is a minimal home located in Tokyo, Japan, designed by Hiroyuki Ogawa Architects.
Leibal
Renovation in Shizuoka by Shuhei Goto Architects
Renovation in Shizuoka is a minimal renovation located in Shizuoka, Japan, designed by Shuhei Goto Architects.
Leibal