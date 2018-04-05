Subscribe to Dwell+
A Minimalist, Rick Joy–Designed Farmhouse in Vermont Asks $9.25M
A Minimalist, Rick Joy–Designed Farmhouse in Vermont Asks $9.25M

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
A dramatic mix of locally sourced cedar shingles and stone from nearby Lake Champlain helps integrate Woodstock Farm into its surrounding landscape.

Set on over 200 acres in Vermont's verdant countryside, Woodstock Farm received Architectural Record's Record House of the Year in 2010. Tucson, Arizona–based architect Rick Joy was commissioned to design the property. Joy, a masterful desert modernist, has been said to "heighten the unique qualities of the landscapes" in which his projects are set—and the charmingly minimalist Woodstock Farm, which is now on the market for $ 9,250,000, is no exception. 

Vestigial stone walls remain scattered throughout the property, and are echoed in the home's poetic use of stone end walls.

The elongated, gabled house is clad in cedar shingles and features massive end walls that have been crafted from Lake Champlain bedrock. 

The design of the 3,890-square-foot main residence and its adjacent barn have been executed with the highest degree of craftsmanship and attention to detail, drawing from traditional influences and the vernacular of the rural northeast.  

Ample glazing allows natural light to enter, while the minimalist pine interiors reflect a contemporary interpretation of the rural, northeast vernacular tradition. 

The open-plan living room ensures fluidity between spaces and functions. 

The use of stone carries over into the interiors to create a rustic, elegant, wood-burning fireplace. 

The interiors feature high-end finishings throughout. The basement of the main home even offers a synthetic ice floor for indoor hockey practice, which could also easily be retrofitted for additional living space and/or storage. 

The property is fitted with a state-of-the-art electrical system, and geothermal heating and cooling systems. 

Clad in locally-sourced pine, the bedroom has a Shaker-like, minimalist aesthetic.

The northern façade of the main house is set at an angle to the barn. 

The detached barn offers garage and storage space, guest accommodations, studio space, an indoor/outdoor basketball court, and a 65-foot deck that cantilevers out over the pond. 

Naturally integrated into its bucolic setting, the home overlooks a large, spring-fed swimming pond, rolling pastures, and the northern hardwood forests that make up the property. 

Woodstock Farm is listed for $ 9,250,000 through Architecture For Sale. See the full listing here

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.