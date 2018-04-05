A Minimalist, Rick Joy–Designed Farmhouse in Vermont Asks $9.25M

Set on over 200 acres in Vermont's verdant countryside, Woodstock Farm received Architectural Record's Record House of the Year in 2010. Tucson, Arizona–based architect Rick Joy was commissioned to design the property. Joy, a masterful desert modernist, has been said to "heighten the unique qualities of the landscapes" in which his projects are set—and the charmingly minimalist Woodstock Farm, which is now on the market for $ 9,250,000, is no exception.