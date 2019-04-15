One Couple's Imagination Goes Wild at a 1967 Weekend Retreat

Taste is a mysterious, subjective kind of a thing. One person’s "yuck" is someone else’s "aha!" One homebuyer’s teardown is another’s fixer-upper. When Cain Semrad and Damen Seminero first locked eyes on their future vacation home, they looked past the chain-link fence, the frog-filled pool, and the undeniably peculiar architecture, and all they saw was a quirky gem, screaming to be loved.

