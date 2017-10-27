6 Home Wet Bars That Will Inspire You to Up Your Entertaining Game
The cherished hallmark of home entertaining that kicked off during the 1950s has clearly made a comeback. Additionally, spaces and tools that are designed to amplify the experience are showing up in both home renovations and high-end urban residential projects.
More than just a classy spot to show off your artisanal spirits and stylish stemware, a wet bar can establish the mood for your entertaining style. The addition of seating next to the bar can even provide a spot for guests to linger and chat before a meal—and then serving double duty as a location for post-dinner espressos.
Take a look at the following inspirational examples of wet bar styles that might have you brainstorming on how to create one of your own.
The Wet Bars at 12 Warren in NYC
