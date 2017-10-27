6 Home Wet Bars That Will Inspire You to Up Your Entertaining Game

The cherished hallmark of home entertaining that kicked off during the 1950s has clearly made a comeback. Additionally, spaces and tools that are designed to amplify the experience are showing up in both home renovations and high-end urban residential projects.

More than just a classy spot to show off your artisanal spirits and stylish stemware, a wet bar can establish the mood for your entertaining style. The addition of seating next to the bar can even provide a spot for guests to linger and chat before a meal—and then serving double duty as a location for post-dinner espressos.

Take a look at the following inspirational examples of wet bar styles that might have you brainstorming on how to create one of your own.