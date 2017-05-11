Along a picturesque canal, a historic building receives a clean renovation.
In a 1752 sugar refinery on the Bloemgracht canal in Amsterdam, architecture and interior design firm Standard Studio imagined a home for their client, a young stockbroker. When the building was purchased, the owner and design team inherited a 1600-square-foot space with a choppy layout, low ceilings, and numerous small rooms lacking clear functions. Their objective in the redesign was simple: open up the space to create a contemporary loft aesthetic, while respectfully retaining the history and character of the two-and-a-half-century-old building.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
This open-concept Amsterdam loft features soaring 15-foot ceilings, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman, and a Jielde light. Throughout the home, Standard Studio architects Wouter Slot and Jurjen van Hulzen favored raw materials, including concrete, oiled oak, and hot-rolled steel, all of which complemented the original space's industrial feel. Tucked smartly underneath the loft, a compact home office features functional built-in shelving and an Eames DSR chair.
The original beams, as seen from the loft, offer a warm and textural contrast to the sleek and modern finishes introduced during the renovation. “There's a lot of nice patina to the very old beams; we definitely wanted to show that,” says van Hulzen.
When planning the renovation, the owner gave Standard Studio complete freedom to develop the design. In the unconventional bedroom, the bed sits against a black feature wall, with a prominent freestanding bathtub on the opposite side. In addition to the wood beams, all original windows from the old sugar refinery were preserved, to keep the "soul" of the building intact.
Adjacent to the bedroom, the bathroom features microcement-coated walls, along with a custom sink and vanity. Dornbracht Tara sink faucets and dual rainfall showerheads finish the space.
On the side of the home that faces the canal, the main kitchen’s aesthetic is decidedly elemental. Custom Eginstill hot-rolled steel cabinetry with recessed Gaggenau appliances surround a Carrara marble island.
Connected to the kitchen by a flight of stairs, the bar features cohesive custom fittings and furniture by Eginstill. Each living area flows freely into the next, in effort to “make the space as open as possible, just like it used to be when it was a sugar refinery” says van Hulzen. “We wanted to [return] the building to its old glory.”