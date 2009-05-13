Two Adjoining L.A. Properties by Famed Midcentury Designers Join to Form a Modernist Compound
After buying a modest Cliff May home in Beverly Glen, the architect residents purchased the neighboring cottage by Case Study House builder Rodney Walker, developing both into an ecologically responsible refuge.
Text by
Photos by
This story was originally published in Dwell’s June 2009 issue.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Sarah Amelar
While reporting on Hadley and Peter Arnold's Canyon House, writer and architect Sarah Amelar got to rub shoulders–or rather wings and fins–with the family's menagerie: three dogs, a cat, two rabbits, two birds and a fish.
Published
Last Updated